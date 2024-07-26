Breaking News
Palm Springs Decides to Relocate Forever Marilyn Statue
The city of Palm Springs has decided to move the Forever Marilyn statue from Museum Way to a new location in downtown Park. The exact placement within the park will be determined in the next 30 days. Additionally, Museum Way will be reopened to vehicle traffic. More details on this decision will be covered tonight at 11.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 26, 2024
