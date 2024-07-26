Weather
Record-Breaking Heat Continues in Coachella Valley Before Slight Weekend Cool Down
Yesterday, Palm Springs hit a record high of 120 degrees, surpassing the previous 119-degree record set in 1943. Today, temperatures will remain above normal, with highs around 116 degrees. Although it's still humid, the excessive heat warnings will expire tonight as temperatures begin to drop slightly over the weekend. Expect dry air and gusty winds by Saturday, with more typical summer temperatures returning on Sunday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 26, 2024
