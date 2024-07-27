Coachella Valley Native Citlalli Ortiz Embarks on Olympic Journey at Paris 2024

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have officially begun, with athletes from around the globe competing for glory. Among them is Citlalli Ortiz, a local boxer from the Lee Espinoza Coachella Valley Boxing Gym. Our team had the opportunity to sit down with Ortiz before her first fight to discuss her journey and the fulfillment of her long-awaited dream. Citlalli Ortiz, a national world champion, has overcome numerous obstacles to achieve her dream of becoming an Olympian. "I'm soaking it all in and I can't believe that I've been so stubborn in following this dream," she shared. Despite the many ups and downs, her dedication has led her to become a world champion in 2017, winning seven titles in the United States and six in Mexico. Now, she is ready to leave her mark on one of the world's biggest stages. Ortiz expressed immense pride in representing Mexico, despite some controversy. "At the end of the day, I'm representing my hometown, the Coachella Valley," she said. Her career, though filled with achievements, has not been without challenges. Ortiz put aside university opportunities to focus on boxing, starting her training at eight years old and competing by 14. Proudly representing both Mexico and the Coachella Valley, Ortiz hopes her success story inspires others to pursue their dreams, regardless of the circumstances. "No matter what you have to go through, at the end of the day, it's gonna pay off," she encouraged. The Lee Espinoza Coachella Valley Boxing Gym has produced numerous national and world champions, and Ortiz's participation in the Olympics is a testament to the gym's excellence. Ortiz's first match is scheduled for July 31st against Australian boxer Caitlin Parker. She needs to win two fights to bring home a medal, with her ultimate goal being to win them all.