Dozens of Rescued Dogs Flown to Utah for New Homes
Over 50 dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Desert Hot Springs were flown to Utah by the nonprofit Wings of Rescue. This marks the third dog hoarding case in the area in the past three weeks. The animals, which were found by Riverside County Animal Control Services and received necessary treatment, are now awaiting new homes. The flight and associated costs were covered by donations to the rescue group.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 27, 2024
Desert Hot Springsdog hoardingrescueWings of RescueRiverside County Animal ControlUtahnonprofitdonations.
