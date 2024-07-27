Hot Weekend Ahead in Palm Springs: Cooler Temperatures Expected by Sunday

Palm Springs hit 120°F on Thursday, the fourth time this year. The forecast for Friday night includes clear skies and lows of 83°F in Palm Springs and 86°F in Indio. Temperatures will range from 110°F to 114°F on Saturday with dry air moving in. Sunday will see slightly cooler temperatures, with highs from 107°F to 111°F and gusty winds in some areas. The heat is expected to return by midweek.