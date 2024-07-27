Park Fire Rages in Northern California, Burning Over 170,000 Acres

Firefighters in Northern California are battling the Park Fire, which has burned over 170,000 acres in the past 30 hours. The wildfire, currently the largest in the state, is burning near Chico, north of Sacramento. Authorities believe it was started by a man pushing a burning car into a gully. The suspect has been arrested. Firefighters are focusing on evacuations and protecting structures as dramatic footage shows a fire tornado near the town of Paradise.