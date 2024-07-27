Snoop Dogg Carries Olympic Torch, Flavor Flav Supports US Water Polo Teams

Hip hop star Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch during the final leg of the relay, dancing and waving to fans before the opening ceremony. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom also participated. Additionally, Flavor Flav, a super fan of water polo, has signed a five-year sponsorship deal as the official hype man for the US women's and men's Olympic teams, contributing financially to the 2024 USA women's water polo team.