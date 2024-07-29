Weather
Clear Skies and Normal Temps: Expect a Hot, Breezy Day
Enjoy clear skies and normal temperatures today in the Coachella Valley. Yesterday's high reached 112°F, with today's forecast close to 110°F. Winds will pick up out of the west later in the day, especially in the San Gorgonio Pass area. Overnight lows will return to the upper seventies and low eighties. Expect dry conditions to continue until midweek, with humidity rising towards the weekend.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 29, 2024
Clear skiestemperatureshumidityCoachella Valleyhigh temperaturesdry conditionsbreezySan Gorgonio Passweather forecast.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...