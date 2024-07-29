Weather

Clear Skies and Normal Temps: Expect a Hot, Breezy Day

Enjoy clear skies and normal temperatures today in the Coachella Valley. Yesterday's high reached 112°F, with today's forecast close to 110°F. Winds will pick up out of the west later in the day, especially in the San Gorgonio Pass area. Overnight lows will return to the upper seventies and low eighties. Expect dry conditions to continue until midweek, with humidity rising towards the weekend.

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 29, 2024

Clear skiestemperatureshumidityCoachella Valleyhigh temperaturesdry conditionsbreezySan Gorgonio Passweather forecast.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...