Find Food Bank Opens Applications for College Student Internship Program
Find Food Bank is offering local college students an opportunity to gain work experience through its internship program. The initiative aims to help students develop workforce skills and access public benefits throughout their college careers. For more details on the application process and ways to contribute to the community while gaining valuable experience, visit findfoodbank.org.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 29, 2024
