Justin Timberlake's Lawyer Claims Wrongful DUI Arrest

Justin Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke, asserted during a Friday hearing that the singer was wrongfully arrested for driving while intoxicated last month in Sag Harbor, New York. Burke contends Timberlake was not under the influence and alleges police errors during the arrest. Authorities claim Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign and was swerving. Timberlake admitted to having a martini before driving but insists he was following friends home. An arraignment is scheduled for August. Timberlake is currently on tour promoting his latest album.