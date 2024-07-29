Marvel Unveils Major Updates at San Diego Comic-Con: From Captain America to Doctor Doom

San Diego Comic-Con was abuzz this weekend as Marvel Studios took center stage, delighting fans with major announcements and star-studded surprises. The excitement reached new heights in Hall H, where Marvel showcased its upcoming projects and provided tantalizing glimpses into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The event saw Harrison Ford join his "Captain America: Brave New World" co-stars on stage, much to the thrill of attendees. Meanwhile, David Harbour made a memorable impression as the only Thunderbolts cast member to appear in full costume, adding a touch of authenticity to the presentation. Among the highlights, Marvel's Chief Kevin Feige announced the title of the highly anticipated "Fantastic Four" film, teasing that production is set to begin soon in the UK. The Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, will helm "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," and fans were introduced to the actor set to portray the iconic villain Victor Von Doom. In a surprising twist, Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Iron Man, marking a remarkable return to the MCU despite the character's death in "Avengers: Endgame." The weekend's revelations set the stage for an exciting future in the MCU, ensuring that Marvel fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming years.