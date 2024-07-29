Business, Finance & Tech
NASA Astronauts Kick Off Paris Olympics with Zero-G Tribute
As the Paris Olympics officially begin, the excitement isn't just confined to Earth. The six NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have joined in the celebration from space with a unique and weightless tribute. A recent video shared by NASA shows the astronauts participating in playful exercises that mimic the events of the summer games, all while floating in microgravity. This space-based celebration highlights the global unity and spirit of the Olympics, even from the vast expanse of space. The astronauts’ lighthearted tribute serves as a reminder of the shared human experience and the excitement that the games bring to people around the world.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 29, 2024
