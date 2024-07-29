CA, US & World
The Park Fire, now the seventh largest in California's history, continues to rage out of control in northern California.
The Park Fire, now the seventh largest in California's history, continues to rage out of control in northern California. Authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of starting the fire by pushing a burning car down a gully. The fire has devastated parts of northern California, turning areas to ash and destroying homes. Volunteers from the North Valley Animal Disaster Group are rescuing animals left behind during evacuations. The impact on families and their animals is profound, with many facing immense challenges as they return to scenes of wreckage and loss.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 29, 2024
Park FireNorthern Californiafire historyarson arrestburning cardevastationanimal rescueNorth Valley Animal Disaster Groupevacuationfire impactcommunity supportrecovery challenges
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...