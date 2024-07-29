The Park Fire, now the seventh largest in California's history, continues to rage out of control in northern California. Authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of starting the fire by pushing a burning car down a gully. The fire has devastated parts of northern California, turning areas to ash and destroying homes. Volunteers from the North Valley Animal Disaster Group are rescuing animals left behind during evacuations. The impact on families and their animals is profound, with many facing immense challenges as they return to scenes of wreckage and loss.