West Nile Virus Detected in Indian Wells
The Coachella Valley Mosquito Vector Control District announced that West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected near the intersection of Fred Waring and El Dorado Drive in Indian Wells. Signs have been posted to inform residents about increased control measures. Over 180 samples in the Coachella Valley have tested positive for the virus, but no human cases have been reported.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 29, 2024
