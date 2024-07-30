Coachella Valley Animal Shelter Faces Overcrowding Crisis

The Coachella Valley Animal Campus is grappling with a severe overcrowding crisis following a series of recent animal hoarding cases across the region. Riverside County Animal Services is urgently seeking fosters and adopters to help alleviate the burden on the shelter, which is currently operating well above its capacity. Last week, a group of animals was flown out of state to rescue organizations, but despite these efforts, the situation remains critical. The shelter, which typically houses around 150 animals, is now overwhelmed with 239 dogs and an additional 92 cats and kittens. This surge has left the facility stretched thin, struggling to provide adequate care for the influx of animals. Volunteers and staff are working tirelessly to manage the crisis, but they urgently need community support. If you’re unable to volunteer your time, the shelter is also in need of essential items such as blankets, towels, and sheets. Donations can be dropped off directly at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus. Our morning anchor, Mary Strong, recently visited the shelter and was taken aback by the sheer number of puppies and kittens in need of homes. The situation highlights the critical need for immediate action from the community to help these animals find safe and loving homes. For those interested in adopting or fostering, or if you wish to donate supplies, please reach out to Riverside County Animal Services or visit the Coachella Valley Animal Campus to offer your support.