FDA Approves Shield Test: First Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Screening
The FDA has approved the Shield Test, a blood test for colorectal cancer screening in adults 45 and older with average risk. With 88% accuracy in detecting early stages of cancer, it must be ordered by a doctor and meets Medicare reimbursement requirements. The test, launching next week, cannot identify lesions or polyps like a colonoscopy.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 30, 2024
