Sports
MLB Trade Deadline Approaches and Team USA Shines at the Olympics
As the MLB trade deadline nears, the Dodgers make significant moves while the Angels trade key players. Meanwhile, Team USA excels in the Olympics, earning medals in gymnastics, rugby, basketball, and swimming.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 30, 2024
MLB trade deadlineDodgersAngelsTommy EdmanMichael KopechCarlos EstevezPhilliesPadresTeam USAOlympicsgymnasticsrugbybasketballswimmingSimone BilesKatie Ledecky
