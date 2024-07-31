Activists Demand Transparency in Law Enforcement Employment Records Following Sonia Massey Shooting

Activists are calling for more transparency in law enforcement employment records after new developments in the Sonia Massey shooting case. Reverend Al Sharpton advocates for releasing records related to job changes, suspensions, or terminations of law enforcement workers. This comes after audio surfaced of former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson being reprimanded by a past employer. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council has decided not to proceed with a grievance to reinstate Grayson. Despite calls for resignation, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has stated he will not step down.