Hashtag Trivia
Celebrating Jelly Beans and Avocados: National Days and Pop Quiz Fun!
It's July 31st, and we're celebrating National Jump for Jelly Beans Day and National Avocado Day! Jelly beans, including the quirky flavors from Jelly Belly, bring joy to many, while avocados offer health benefits beyond guacamole. Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day and World Ranger Day also mark today's celebrations. Tune in for a fun pop quiz featuring Night Ranger and the Texas Rangers!
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 31, 2024
July 31stNational Jump for Jelly Beans DayNational Avocado DayUncommon Instrument Awareness DayWorld Ranger DayNight RangerTexas Rangerspop quizfun facts
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...