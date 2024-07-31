Weather
Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures Continue in Coachella Valley
Enjoy clear skies and warm temperatures in the Coachella Valley today, with highs reaching around 111 degrees. Winds are light, but an air quality alert remains due to wildfire smoke. Expect increasing humidity and a chance of mountain thunderstorms by Thursday, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-110s over the weekend.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 31, 2024
Coachella Valleyclear skieswarm temperaturesair quality alertwildfire smokehumiditymountain thunderstormsweekend forecast
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...