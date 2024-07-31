CA, US & World
Investigation Reveals Security Failures in Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump
New details in the investigation into the assassination attempt on Donald Trump show law enforcement flagged the shooter over 90 minutes before he fired eight shots. The FBI, after conducting 450 interviews, described the shooter as a highly intelligent loner with a history of suspicious purchases and searches. Despite early warnings, security failed to prevent the attack, raising serious questions. Trump has agreed to a voluntary interview with the FBI.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 31, 2024
