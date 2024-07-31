Local Athlete Shines in Paris, Team USA Triumphs

In today's sports update, Palm Desert High grad Desirae Krawczyk and partner Danielle Collins secured a victory in the Paris Summer Games, winning 6-1, 6-3. Krawczyk continues her clay court success at Roland Garros, adding to her 2021 mixed doubles win. Team USA also celebrated major victories, with Simone Biles leading the gymnastics team to gold, the women's rugby team clinching their first-ever bronze, and several medals in swimming.