Missouri Man Released After 34 Years in Prison as Murder Conviction Overturned

Christopher Dunn, who spent 34 years in prison, has been released after a judge overturned his murder conviction. Dunn, now 52, was convicted in 1990 for the shooting of a 15-year-old boy, but the key witnesses recanted their statements. After being declared innocent, Dunn was reunited with his family and spoke to reporters, expressing forgiveness towards those involved in his prosecution. Dunn looks forward to attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.