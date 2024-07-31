Momentum Continues to Build for Chuckwalla National Monument Designation

Support is rapidly growing to protect the Chuckwalla National Monument, a proposed national monument spanning over 600,000 acres at the eastern end of the Coachella Valley, extending to the Colorado River. Over the past week, more than 225 businesses have joined local tribal leaders, advocates, and officials in urging President Biden to officially designate this vital land as a protected space. Congressman Raul Ruiz is among those championing the cause, citing the land’s ecological significance as it is home to several native and endangered species. Ruiz also highlights the potential benefits of designation, including enhanced environmental and public health, increased tourism and job creation, and opportunities for outdoor activities like biking and hiking. With Secretary Haaland having already visited and community input gathered, the next step is for the administration to review these contributions and make a final decision on the monument's designation.