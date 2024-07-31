Olympic Updates: Team USA Triumphs and Surprises in Paris

Team USA continues to shine at the Paris Olympics, with the women's gymnastics team back on top and thrilling moments in other sports. Katie Ledecky faced an upset in the 100m freestyle, while Palm Desert's Desiree Krawczyk and her partner Danielle Collins advanced in doubles tennis. The women's rugby sevens team secured their first-ever Olympic medal, and the men's U-23 soccer team reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.