Palm Springs Police Enhance Surveillance with New Drones and Plate Readers
The Palm Springs Police Department is expanding its surveillance capabilities with the addition of 13 new drones and 35 license plate readers. Approved by the city council at a cost of around $677,000, these new tools aim to deter and solve crimes more effectively throughout the city.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 31, 2024
