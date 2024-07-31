CA, US & World
Polls Show Harris and Trump in Tight Race as Campaigns Intensify
New polling indicates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are neck and neck in the presidential race. Harris is hosting a rally in Georgia and narrowing her list of potential running mates after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper withdrew. President Biden continues to endorse Harris, while Trump criticizes her on immigration and crime, seeking support from black voters at the NABJ convention. With under 100 days until the election, both candidates are ramping up their efforts.
July 31, 2024
