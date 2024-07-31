Riverside County Establishes Committee to Oversee Animal Services and Lower Shelter Rates

At yesterday's supervisor meeting, the board voted to establish a committee to oversee Riverside County Animal Services. The committee aims to lower the shelter rates, which activists claim are the highest in the United States. The board's focus is on assessing departmental operations, setting goals, and developing an action plan. A public meeting for community input will be held this Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.