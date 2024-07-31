News
Team USA Gymnastics Triumphs in Paris, Simone Biles Secures Record Eighth Olympic Medal
Team USA Gymnastics celebrates redemption in Paris, returning to the top of the podium. Simone Biles, overcoming previous challenges and a calf injury, clinched her eighth Olympic medal, making her the most decorated American gymnast in history. The victory marks another golden chapter in USA Gymnastics' legacy, with hopes high for more gold in other events.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 31, 2024
