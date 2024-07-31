The Indio Police Department Unveils New State-of-the-Art Dispatch Center, a significant upgrade from the trailer used previously. This project, 20 years in the making, features advanced computer systems, phone systems, and audio-visual capabilities. Serving the growing needs of Coachella Valley and Indio, the center is designed to support the area's festivals, events, families, and businesses. The new facility is expected to be in use for the next 50 to 60 years.