This Wellness Wednesday, sponsored by Clark's Nutrition, we explore what makes produce truly organic and why it matters. Organic farming avoids sewage sludge and synthetic pesticides, opting instead for natural fertilizers and methods. This approach not only supports environmental sustainability but also ensures that produce maintains a rigorous audit trail and soil testing. While organic items can be pricier, they often offer significant health benefits, such as reduced exposure to harmful chemicals and higher mineral content. To identify organic produce, look for PLU codes starting with the number 9. Clark's Nutrition also emphasizes their commitment to quality by avoiding wax coatings and using reverse osmosis to purify water used on their fruits and vegetables. Their wide range of organic options, from diverse yams to fresh apples, highlights the nutritional and environmental advantages of choosing organic.