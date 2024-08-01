Carrie Underwood Returns to American Idol as New Judge

Carrie Underwood is set to return to "American Idol," this time as a judge for the show's 23rd season. The Grammy-winning country star, who won the fourth season, will replace Katy Perry. Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will also return as judges. Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph is expected to reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live" for its upcoming 50th season, coinciding with the 2024 election.