Celebrate World Wide Web Day and Spidey Fun with Our Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz!
Happy August 1st! Today's holiday lineup includes World Wide Web Day, honoring the innovation that transformed our world, and National Raspberry Cream Pie Day. IPA enthusiasts can raise a glass for National Indian Pale Ale Day, while comic book fans celebrate Spiderman Day. Test your Spidey senses with our pop quiz: Post Malone's "Sunflower" is the hit from Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, and Peter Parker is Spiderman's alter ego.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 1, 2024
