Firebirds Welcome New Head Coach Derek Laxdal: Aiming High for Upcoming Season

Derek Laxdal, the new head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, made his debut in front of the media this week. With a strong coaching history from the Western Hockey League to the NHL, Laxalt aims to continue the franchise's success following the high standards set by his predecessor, Dan Byman. The Firebirds' home opener is set for October 11th against the Bakersfield Condors. In Olympic news, local athlete Desiree Craw's pursuit of a gold medal was halted by the Ukrainian team in doubles tennis, while Rancho Mirage's Siti Ortiz was defeated in boxing. The U.S. leads the Olympic medal count with 30 medals, as track and field events are expected to boost the gold medal tally.