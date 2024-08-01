July Sets New Heat Records: Cooler Weather and Thunderstorm Chances Ahead

As a new month begins, Jerry challenges us with a quiz about July's temperatures. Out of the 31 days, only one day was below normal, with July 14th reaching just 102°F. The month saw four record highs, including an all-time high of 124°F on July 5th. Today, temperatures are slightly below normal due to increased humidity. There's a chance of mountain thunderstorms, and an excessive heat watch is in effect for the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise into the middle 110s.