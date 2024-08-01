La Quinta Sues Developers Over Delays in Talus Luxury Resort Project

The City of La Quinta has filed a lawsuit against the developers of the Talus Luxury Resort, alleging deliberate delays in the project’s progress. Approved by the city council in 2014, the project has been plagued with setbacks. Developer Robert Green missed a crucial June deadline, prompting the city to engage a new developer, Christopher George, to complete the work. The lawsuit accuses Green and his associates of intentionally breaching the contract to hinder the project's advancement. The city seeks remedies to enforce the original agreement and is also requesting damages. Residents express frustration over the stalled development and the impact on the community.