Local Athletes Face Setbacks and Triumphs at the Paris Olympics

In the latest from the Paris Olympics, local athletes experienced both disappointment and success. Coachella Valley native Desirae Krawczyk and her partner Danielle Collins lost in the mixed doubles tennis final to the Ukrainian team after winning the first set 6-3. Meanwhile, Rancho Mirage's Citlalli Ortiz was defeated in the women's 75 kg boxing division, losing to fifth-seeded Caitlin Parker. Ortiz, representing Mexico, lost on all judges' scorecards, while Parker advances to the quarter-finals. On a brighter note, Team USA's Katie Ledecky captured her eighth Olympic gold in the 1500m freestyle, tying the record for most medals by a female swimmer. Torri Huske secured a silver in the women's 100m freestyle, and Leanne Wong earned a bronze in canoe slalom. In BMX freestyle, Perris Benegas wowed the crowd and took home a bronze. Looking ahead, Simone Biles is set to compete in the all-around finals, while the U.S. women's basketball team faces Belgium.