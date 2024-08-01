CA, US & World
Los Angeles Rejects State Directive on Homeless Encampments
Los Angeles is pushing back against a statewide directive issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom to dissolve homeless encampments located on state property. While the executive order encourages local governments to adopt similar policies, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against incarcerating homeless individuals removed from encampments. Instead, the Board plans to focus on providing support services to address homelessness, emphasizing assistance over incarceration.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 1, 2024
