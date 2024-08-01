CA, US & World

Los Angeles Rejects State Directive on Homeless Encampments

Los Angeles is pushing back against a statewide directive issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom to dissolve homeless encampments located on state property. While the executive order encourages local governments to adopt similar policies, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against incarcerating homeless individuals removed from encampments. Instead, the Board plans to focus on providing support services to address homelessness, emphasizing assistance over incarceration.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 1, 2024

Los AngeleshomelessnessGavin Newsomexecutive orderhomeless encampmentsLos Angeles County Board of Supervisorssupport servicesincarceration.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...