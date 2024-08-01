Meet Pixel: Pet of the Week Looking for Her Forever Home

This week's featured pet is Pixel, a one-year-old mixed-breed dog from Animal Samaritans. Pixel is a small to medium-sized dog known for her sweet personality and love of walks and car rides. She's a bit of an escape artist, so potential adopters should be prepared to ensure their home is secure. Pixel is friendly with other dogs and would make a great exercise companion. As part of the "Dogust" celebrations, Animal Samaritans is hosting events throughout August to raise money for shelter dogs. Upcoming events include the "Dogust Drag Bingo Birthday Bash" at the Barracks and a "Poorly Drawn Pets" fundraiser, where local celebrity artists will create fun, silly drawings of pets.