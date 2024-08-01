Business, Finance & Tech
Meta Reaches Record $1.4 Billion Settlement with Texas Over Privacy Violations
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has agreed to a record-breaking $1.4 billion settlement with the state of Texas. The settlement addresses allegations that Meta collected facial identification information from millions of Texas users without consent through its "tag suggestions" feature. This is the largest privacy settlement by a U.S. state. Meta is also dealing with over a dozen lawsuits from attorneys general across 45 states and the District of Columbia.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 1, 2024
