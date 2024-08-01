Palm Springs Hosts World's Largest LGBTQ+ Business and Leadership Conference

The world's largest LGBTQ+ business and leadership conference is taking place this week in Palm Springs, attracting over 1,500 attendees from around the globe. The annual International Business and Leadership Conference, hosted for the second time by the city, provides a platform for LGBTQ+ community members and allies to network and grow their businesses. This year's theme, "Exceptional," highlights the opportunity for small businesses to connect with major corporations like American Express, Amazon, and Google through a matchmaking program. Attendees view the conference as a chance to forge valuable connections and compete with larger players while enhancing their business skills. The event features educational sessions on business development and fosters an inclusive environment for building professional relationships and community.