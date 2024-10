Save Water and Money with Coachella Valley Water District's Toilet Rebate Program

On this Water Wise Wednesday, Lorraine Garcia from the Coachella Valley Water District discusses a rebate program that encourages residents to replace old toilets with more efficient models. Older toilets use about 3.5 gallons per flush, while newer ones use 1.28 gallons or less. Residential customers can receive a $100 rebate per toilet plus $10 for recycling, and commercial customers can get up to $140. Apply at cvwd.org/rebates.