Weather
Smoky Skies and Heat Watch Ahead for Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage is experiencing smoky conditions, leading to an air quality alert through Thursday, possibly extended. An excessive heat watch begins this weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 116 degrees by Sunday. Today, expect highs around 110 degrees in Palm Springs with low humidity. Hot and humid conditions are forecasted for tomorrow as monsoonal moisture moves into the area.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 1, 2024
Rancho Mirage smoky conditions air quality alert excessive heat watch high temperatures monsoonal moisture Palm Springs weather forecast
