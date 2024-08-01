Tesla Issues Recall for Nearly 2 Million Vehicles Over Hood Safety Issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a recall for nearly 2 million Teslas due to a software issue that may fail to detect an unlatched hood, potentially causing it to obstruct the driver's view. The recall affects Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles from 2017 to 2024. Tesla has released a software update to address the issue. This recall follows a previous large-scale software update aimed at improving autopilot safeguards.