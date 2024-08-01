National
U.S. and Russia Conduct Rare Prisoner Swap Amid Tensions
A rare prisoner swap involving the United States, Russia, and other countries is underway, according to a senior Biden administration official. This exchange marks a unique instance of cooperation between the U.S. and Russia amidst ongoing political tensions. Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan are reportedly part of the swap. Further details are expected as the situation develops.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 1, 2024
