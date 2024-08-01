U.S. Fire Crews Battle Nearly 100 Large Wildfires Amid Level 5 Preparedness

Fire crews across the United States are combating nearly 100 large active wildfires, as the country reaches a preparedness level of five—the highest possible. The National Interagency Fire Center reports growing and deadly blazes, with harrowing evacuations underway for both humans and animals. Colorado has reported at least one death linked to the Stone Canyon Fire, with law enforcement ready for additional evacuations. The state is also facing the rapidly spreading Quarry Fire and the Alexander Mountain Fire, which has prompted evacuations of thousands. In California, the Park Fire poses the biggest challenge, burning nearly 400,000 acres, an area larger than Los Angeles. Rescuers are working to save both people and pets, with therapy animals providing comfort to those affected.