Agua Caliente Entertainment Report: Manny's Reviews on 'Trap,' 'Harold and the Purple Crayon,' and 'The Fabulous Four'

Manny the Movie Guy reviews three new films: Trap, Harold and the Purple Crayon, and The Fabulous Four. Trap: M. Night Shyamalan channels Alfred Hitchcock in this thriller starring Josh Hartnett as a serial killer known as "The Butcher." While Hartnett delivers a standout performance, the film occasionally lags. Shyamalan effectively builds tension and includes a soundtrack by his daughter, Saleka, who plays pop star Lady Raven. Rating: 3 out of 4 kisses. Harold and the Purple Crayon: Based on the 1955 children's book, this film stars Zachary Levi as an adult Harold. It's imaginative and light-hearted, focusing on the consequences of creativity. Rating: 3 out of 4 kisses. The Fabulous Four: Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, and Sheryl Lee Ralph star in this rom-com about friends reuniting for a surprise wedding. Despite a predictable storyline, the strong cast delivers humor and charm. Rating: 3 out of 4 kisses.