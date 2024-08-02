PS Unwrapped
All Things Cobbler!
Queens of Cobblers drop by the studio to play some cobbler related games and talk all about their appearance on Let’s Make A Deal. Chloe teams back up with Olivia and Tim to check out the new indoor pickle ball court, the Pickle Ball Bar. All that pickle ball leaves us peckish, and thankfully food trucks TKB and Papa Headz hook us up. We cap off the night with some music in the park.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
