Biden Administration Proposes Rule to Ban Airline Fees for Family Seating

The Biden administration is proposing a rule that would prohibit airlines from charging parents extra fees to have their children sit next to them. The "fee-free family seating" proposal aims to save families up to $200 per round-trip flight. Under the rule, airlines would be required to seat children aged 13 and under next to their parents within 48 hours of ticket purchase. If adjacent seats are unavailable, parents could receive a refund if they choose to cancel the flight. This initiative is part of the administration's efforts to protect consumers from "junk fees."