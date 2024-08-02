Biden Administration Proposes Rule to Eliminate Extra Fees for Family Seating on Flights

The Biden administration has unveiled a new proposal aimed at eliminating extra charges for parents who want to sit next to their children on flights. This rule, if enacted, could save families up to $200 per round-trip flight by ensuring that children aged 13 and under are seated with their parents at no additional cost. Airlines would be required to provide adjacent seats within 48 hours of ticket purchase, or offer a refund if no suitable seating is available. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the administration to curb "junk fees" and protect consumers from unnecessary charges. By mandating this policy, the administration seeks to make air travel more affordable and family-friendly, enhancing the overall passenger experience.